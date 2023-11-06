Traffic along a portion of the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 will shift from temporary lanes to new travel lanes Monday.

I-95 traffic to shift to new travel lanes just 5 months after interstate collapse

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Traffic along a portion of the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 will shift from temporary lanes to new travel lanes on Monday.

This comes just five months after a truck fire caused the highway in Northeast Philadelphia to collapse.

Drivers have been traveling on six lanes of temporary roadway since 12 days after that initial fire and collapse in June.

The first half of the new bridge at the Cottman Avenue interchange will open Monday night.

