Detours posted following I-95 collapse in Philadelphia | What residents, visitors should know

Matt Pellman breaks down the best ways to get your destination after a portion of I-95 collapsed in Tacony.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After a portion of I-95 northbound collapsed in the Tacony section of Philadelphia on Sunday morning, commuters are left wondering what is their best alternative route.

As Action News Traffic Reporter Matt Pellman explained on Action News Monday morning, one of the problems with this stretch of I-95 is that there really aren't "perfect" alternates to it - however, there are options to try out.

If you are heading northbound, you will be forced off I-95 at Aramingo Avenue.

If you are heading southbound, you will be forced off I-95 at Cottman Avenue.

City of Philadelphia officials are recommending:

For drivers heading southbound, use Route 63 West (Woodhaven Road) to U.S. 1 South to 76 East to 676 East to I-95 SB.

For drivers heading northbound, use I-676 West to I-76 West to U.S. 1 North to Route 63 East (Woodhaven Road) to I-95 NB.

Depending on where you are headed, there is the option of going into New Jersey.

You can do so by the Turnpike Connector Bridge or the Burlington-Bristol Bridge.

Then once you are in New Jersey, there's Route 130, I-295, and the New Jersey Turnpike.

You can then take one of those down to the Ben Franklin Bridge, Walt Whitman Bridge or Commodore Barry Bridge back into Philadelphia, or use the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

You may feel like you are going out of your way, but you should at least be moving.

Fire Leads to Collapse

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Sunday underneath I-95 near the Cottman Avenue exit in the Tacony section of the city.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro stated in a press conference that the northbound lanes have completely collapsed, and the southbound lanes are unstable.

Shapiro also stated in a press conference that repairs are expected to take months on the collapsed highway.

"We expect that to take some number of months. We expect it to take that time," said Shapiro. "And we will have that specific timeline set forth once the engineers and PennDOT have completed their review to expedite this process and to cut through the red tape."

As crews and investigators begin to assess the damage, here is what residents and visitors need to know:

SEPTA officials stated on Sunday that extra capacity will be added to its services following the highway's collapse.

"We're adding capacity on the Trenton, West Trenton and Fox Chase lines. That means additional cars on scheduled trains. We're going to bus the Cynwyd Lines so that we can repurpose equipment and personnel and get them over to the Trenton Line," said Leslie S. Richards, SEPTA CEO and general manager.

SEPTA will run three extra Trenton Line trains during the morning and evening rush on Monday, officials say.

In the morning, those trains will run at 6:40 a.m. and 8:03 a.m. from Trenton, along with one at 8:25 a.m. from Holmesburg Juncton.

In the evening, trains will run at 3:05 p.m. from Suburban Station to Holmesburg Junction, along with trains at 4:30 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. to Trenton.

"Thanks to our partners at the Philadelphia Parking Authority, there will be free parking at their three park-and-ride lots at Fern Rock, at Fox Chase and at Torresdale," added Richards. "There's also free parking and all SEPTA own Regional Rail lots as well as at the Frankford Transportation Center for access to the Market-Frankford Line."

For more information on the expanded SEPTA services, click here.

State officials also launched a website to provide updates on detours, road closures, and repairs relating to I-95.

Delays in services

Residents in some areas should expect delays in trash and recycling collections, according to city officials.

The Streets Department is assessing which areas will be impacted as sanitation trucks will have to be diverted to alternative travel routes.

Residents can sign up for emergency alerts by texting ReadyPhila to 888-777.