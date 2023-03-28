Reconstruction on I-95 in Philadelphia will permanently shut down exit 27: Officials

Reconstruction on I-95 in Philadelphia will permanently shut down exit 27

The project is expected to take three years to complete, and detours will be in place in the meantime.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- PennDOT released plans on Tuesday to permanently close a heavily trafficked exit as part of ongoing improvements to I-95.

Officials say the northbound ramp to Bridge Street and Harbison Avenue, or exit 27, will shut down on April 18.

I-95 has been subject to massive reconstruction to re-engineer and widen entire sections in and around Philadelphia.

As a result, officials say exit 27 will ultimately be removed and serviced by a new on-ramp from Tacony Street.

