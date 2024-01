I-95 NB partially closed in South Philadelphia after dump truck spills load of dirt on roadway

Police say three lanes are closed on I-95 northbound near Washington Avenue after a dump truck spilled its load of dirt on the roadway.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is a big mess in South Philadelphia that is causing traffic trouble Thursday on Interstate 95.

Aerial footage shows police and other agencies cleaning up I-95 after a dump truck spilled dirt all over the highway.

Police say three lanes are closed on I-95 northbound near Washington Avenue.

As of noon, the lanes have been blocked for more than 90 minutes, leading to delays.

It's not clear if anyone was injured.

