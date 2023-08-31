Parts of I-95 in Philadelphia to be reduced to 2 lanes as reconstruction continues

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and other state leaders are expected to provide an update on the construction of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on Thursday.

There will also be another test for traffic as work continues on the permanent portion of the bridge in the city's Tacony section.

This week, crews brought in steel beams for the "outer lanes" on the southbound side.

On Thursday, crews will shift to the northbound side, reducing the interstate to two lanes.

Restrictions will be in place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., officials say.

Drivers are advised to avoid the work area or allow extra time for travel through the construction zone.

I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia was closed in both directions at the Cottman Avenue Interchange on Sunday, June 11, after a tanker truck crash and fire that destroyed the bridge over Cottman Avenue.

An interim six-lane roadway was constructed in less than two weeks, with crews working around the clock to get traffic flowing again.

PennDOT says the entire $25 to $30 million project should be complete by June of 2024.