Law enforcement officials along I-95 corridor attend violence prevention meeting in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Local, state, federal, and even international police stretching from Canada to Florida held an important meeting in Atlantic City.

The event was all to share ideas on how to combat violence, and how to stop a shooting before it happens.

An estimated 4,000 years of experience sat together in one room on Tuesday. It's called the I-95 Working Group.

"We're here because we're trying to save as many lives as possible. Because that's the oath and that's the mission we took on," said Colonel Patrick Callahan with the New Jersey State Police.

He says an event two years ago outlined why this meeting is so vital.

In March of 2022, 9-year-old Sequoya Bacon-Jones was shot to death on a playground in Trenton.

"People said she was in the wrong place at the wrong time, but I disagree. She was a 9-year-old girl on a beautiful Friday night in Trenton, who got shot," said Callahan.

Since 2004, the group has been sharing ideas and best practices to prevent violence and track crime up and down the I-95 corridor.

"Taking data, technology, blending it together in an effort to disrupt the shooting cycle, that's the goal," said James McDermond, assistant director of the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives).

A gun used in a crime in Philadelphia could be connected to crimes in other cities or states. So, these officers are making connections and creating a 'Playbook for Success.'

The two-day event moves around the country. One reason it's in New Jersey this year is because the state saw the fewest number of people shot in 15 years.

Now, officers will take the information and new ideas learned back to their homes to hopefully prevent further violence.

Next year's conference will be held in Washington D.C.