New leads in search for shooter who killed a driver on I-95 in Tinicum Township, Pennsylvania

TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police have released new information as they search for the person who fatally shot a driver on I-95 in Delaware County last week.The shooting happened last Monday, October 19 on the southbound lanes of the highway near Exit 9 in Tinicum Township.Around 5:30 p.m. police found the driver, 31-year-old Clifford Douby, inside a black Honda that had crashed into the rail on the southbound lanes of the highway.Police said a bullet had pierced Douby's neck and he was found dead at the scene. Police said the shooter was in an off-white or light-colored SUV, possibly a Mazda, with a temporary paper registration of an unknown state.They believe the vehicle either continued south on I-95 or may have exited onto I-476 North.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Criminal Investigation Unit, Media Barracks at 484-840-1000 and ask to speak with a Criminal Investigator.