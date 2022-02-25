Winter storm creating icy conditions across Lehigh Valley, speed limits reduced on highways

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Drivers in the Lehigh Valley and areas to the north should expect a difficult Friday morning commute in some spots as a winter storm brings a thin layer of snow, freezing rain and icy conditions.Roads around the I-78 corridor were covered overnight with a thin layer of snow and a little more accumulation on untreated parking lots, driveways and sidewalks.PennDOT is asking drivers to slow down in the Leigh Valley region and reduce speeds to 45 mph on many interstates and highways, including I-78, portions of Rt 22 and I-80 further to the north. Read the full alert below.There's potential for thick layers of ice accumulation in some spots along the I-78 corridor.That alone will weigh down tree branches, causing them to break off.PennDOT is urging drivers to avoid traveling when possible and to use caution for those who must head out.Due to the severity of the winter storm, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on several roadways in the east central PennDOT District 5 region that includes Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counites.PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:- Interstate 78 in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties;- Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties;- Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County;- Interstate 176 in Berks County;- Interstate 380 in Monroe County;- US 22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties;- US 209 in Carbon, Monroe and Schuylkill counties- PA 33 in Monroe and Northampton counties.On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by other restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.In addition to the speed restrictions, vehicle restrictions are at Tier 1 of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan on the following roadways:- Interstate 78 in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties;- Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County;- Interstate 380 in Monroe County;- US 22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties;- PA 33 in Monroe and Northampton counties.Also, Tier 4 vehicle restrictions are in place on the following interstates:- Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties.Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:- Tractors without trailers;- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;- Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;- Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and- motorcycles.On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.