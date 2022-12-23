PennDOT prepares for icy conditions during holiday travel

This is going to be a challenging storm for PennDOT, as crews are already out treating certain roads.

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This is going to be a challenging storm for PennDOT, as crews are already out treating certain roads.

"Watch your speeds out there. In a lot of the incidents we see, drivers are going too fast for the conditions," said Brad Rudolph, PennDOT deputy communication director.

Some of our western suburbs woke up to icy slick conditions Thursday morning. As temperatures rose throughout the day, roads remained wet.

"I just came from south jersey in the morning it was slushy now everything is flooded I think it's a tale of what this winter is going to be like," said Natasha Walters.

As the rain continues to fall, and temperatures are expected to drop significantly on Friday, PennDOT says their biggest challenge is keeping the roads dry to prevent ice.

"Dry, we're hoping we can keep them dry for as long as we can before those temperatures drop because that's when it's wet it'll freeze especially elevated surfaces," Rudolph explained.

On top of the ice and rain, potentially damaging winds are also expected. PennDOT says the wind will help dry the roads, but it could cause for other issues.

"Wind, power lines and trees could be a concern, especially tomorrow," said Rudolph.

PennDOT will continue to monitor the conditions with extra crews working around the clock. They say all snow would almost be easier to deal with than what we're expecting.