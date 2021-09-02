storm

Officials issue evacuation order for parts of Trenton, NJ following severe flooding

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials have started an evacuation effort in parts of Trenton, New Jersey following severe flooding from the remnants of Ida.

Police officers were going door to door along Mount Vernon and Clearfield avenues in The Island neighborhood on Wednesday night.

They expect the Delaware River to crest soon and begin flooding by Thursday morning.

Officials say there are 500 homes in the area and everyone has to evacuate.

Captain Jason Astbury of the Trenton Police Department wants residents to get what they need and prepare to be gone for at least one to two days until floodwaters are cleared.

"Just grab your essentials and get out as quick as you possibly can. The quicker you get out, there won't be any traffic jams. Any pets you can take, take them with you as well," Astbury said.

He adds all of the household utilities in the area will be shut down Thursday around 8 a.m. and urges residents to leave as urgently as possible.

Governor Phil Murphy declared that New Jersey will enter a State of Emergency which allows resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm.

"Tropical Storm Ida is severely impacting all areas of our state," said Murphy. "The safety of our residents is our main priority, and we urge everyone to be informed of local weather conditions and to stay off the roads."

