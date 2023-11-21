Idaho murders update: Bryan Kohberger trial to be livestreamed by court after news cameras banned

MOSCOW, Idaho (WPVI) -- The judge presiding over the Idaho murders case against Bryan Kohberger is banning news cameras at the trial.
It will instead be live-streamed with court equipment on the court's YouTube channel.
RELATED: University of Idaho murders 1 year later: Where the case stands
Kohberger is accused of brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death on Nov. 13, 2022, in a gruesome home invasion that garnered intrigue from people across the nation.
The move is considered a win for the Pocono, Pennsylvania native, whose lawyers wanted individual cameras to be banned so that photographers could not zoom in with close-ups of the defendant.
The decision cannot be appealed.
The judge said the ruling balances the public's interest as well as Kohberger's right to a fair trial.
RELATED: Idaho college murders: The complete timeline of events
Kohberger is charged with murdering four Idaho college students last year