Idaho murders update: Bryan Kohberger trial to be livestreamed by court after news cameras banned

MOSCOW, Idaho (WPVI) -- The judge presiding over the Idaho murders case against Bryan Kohberger is banning news cameras at the trial.

It will instead be live-streamed with court equipment on the court's YouTube channel.

Kohberger is accused of brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death on Nov. 13, 2022, in a gruesome home invasion that garnered intrigue from people across the nation.

The move is considered a win for the Pocono, Pennsylvania native, whose lawyers wanted individual cameras to be banned so that photographers could not zoom in with close-ups of the defendant.

The decision cannot be appealed.

The judge said the ruling balances the public's interest as well as Kohberger's right to a fair trial.

Kohberger is charged with murdering four Idaho college students last year