IKEA staff, customers have sleepover during snowstorm in Denmark

DENMARK -- A snowstorm in Denmark forced dozens of people to spend the night in an IKEA.

They were all stranded after a foot of snow fell in the area. Police advised against anyone driving in the area. Six customers and about two dozen staffers all hunkered down overnight.

"The atmosphere is fantastic despite the circumstances," store manager Peter Elmose said to a news media in Denmark.

Several of the staff and customers spent the night playing games, eating, and watching TV.

Beds for everyone were distributed throughout the store.

In the morning, the snow cleared and the staff and customers left after one of the most memorable nights of their lives.

