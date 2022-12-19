Ikeem Johnson was shot on November 18 around 10:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue in the city's Mayfair section.

Police ID 2 suspects wanted in shooting death of Philadelphia sanitation worker

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for help locating two suspects in the shooting death of an on-duty city sanitation worker.

Ikeem Johnson was shot on November 18 around 10:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue in the city's Mayfair section.

Investigators are now searching for two men: 39-year-old Nushar Scott and 30-year-old Rasheem Trusty.

Both are considered armed and dangerous.

Scott is also wanted in connection to a homicide case from November 1, 2021, on the 900 block of South 4th Street.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.