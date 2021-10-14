prison

Inmate uprising at Philadelphia prison under control

It happened at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in the Holmesburg section of the city.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What appears to have been an inmate uprising at a Philadelphia prison early Thursday morning is back under control.

It happened sometime before 1 a.m. at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in the Holmesburg section of the city.

Officials with the prison guard union tell Action News 87 inmates managed to get out of their cells and took over their unit.

The Action Cam was on the scene as a contingent of additional guards arrived in helmets and riot-type gear.

They managed to get the disturbance under control without any reported injuries.

We have reached out to prison officials for more details and are still awaiting a response.

