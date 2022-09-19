The latest political updates from Philadelphia to Harrisburg

Matt O'Donnell and the Insiders discuss the upcoming debate between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz and the candidates for Philly Mayor.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell interviewed two guests this week - John Micek - Editor-in-Chief, Pennsylvania-Capital Star and Larry Platt, Editor of The Philadelphia Citizen.

They engaged in a free-flowing conversation discussing the latest news on the political front.

They talked about the highly anticipated Pennsylvania Senate Debate between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz scheduled for Oct. 25 and the unusual requests for the production.

They discussed the PA gubernatorial race and Doug Mastriano's lack of willingness to engage with mass media.

They turned to Philadelphia city politics as there are now four resignations from City Council, with three announcing a run for Mayor - Derek Green, Cherelle Parker and Maria Quinones-Sanchez.