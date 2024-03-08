Instagram's 'Philly Mom' and Visit Philadelphia team up to spotlight the city in unique way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're addicted to Instagram, you've probably seen this woman pop up on your feed.

"Philly mom" is the character known for talking about all things Philly in a series of viral posts and now she's teaming up Visit Philadelphia to spotlight the city in a unique way.

The "Philly Mom" talks about "wooder", the Eagles and even Taylor Swift, but in real life, Olivia Herman is the brains behind these viral shorts on Instagram.

"This is kind of a combination of all the women I knew growing up. They have that accent. They gave you tough love, but you knew that they loved you," she said.

And the clips quickly took on a life of their own, with tens of thousands of views and comments.

She recently teamed up with Visit Philly as "Philly Mom" working at the Welcome Center and spotlighting Philadelphia and the people who make it so special.

"We thought it would be so fun if she was an employee there," said Neil Frauenglass, Chief Marketing officer Visit Philadelphia. "It was a way for us to really highlight one of the key things we want people to do when they come here, is go to the Independence Visitor Center."

They say they're seeing more online traffic to the tourism website and social media, which details where to go and what to do when visiting.

"This woman is just a love letter to the area, the people," said Herman. "They are what make home, home to me."

Visit Philadelphia says they have some more shorts with "Philly Mom" dropping soon on Instagram.