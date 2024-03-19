See who won Visit Philly's 2024 Liberty Bell Awards

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The winners of the inagural Visit Philly Liberty Bell Awards have been announced!

The city's tourism branch created the contest and nearly 30,000 of you weighed in on 10 categories about the best things in Philly.

Voters picked the Rocky statue as "The Public Art Piece You Wouldn't Mind Passing Daily."

The Masonic Temple, across from City Hall, was chosen as the "Most Iconic Museum" or "Attraction Entrance." It also won for the "Best-Kept Secret" category.

Independence Hall won the award for the "Best Historic Attraction."

Voters picked the lamb shoulder at Zahav as the "Most Swoon-worthy dish in your Insta feed."

The Cheesesteak from Angelo's Pizzeria South Philly is the "Sandwich worth waiting in line for."

The Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at the Comcast Center has the "Most Outstanding View from a Hotel Window."

Old City was chosen as the "Neighborhood with the Biggest Personality."

Then, heading into the suburbs, Longwood Gardens was recognized for "Outstanding Achievement in the Region."

Retired Eagles Center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie won the "In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union" award, honoring them for work on the field and in the community.