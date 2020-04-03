murder

'Unicorn Killer' Ira Einhorn dies in prison

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ira Einhorn, known as the "Unicorn Killer," has died in prison, Action News learned Friday.

Officials said his death was not related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Einhorn was known as Philly's hippie 'guru' in the 60s and 70s... that is until the body of his ex-girlfriend, Holly Maddux, was found mummified in his closet. The story captivated the region and the entire world, as he went on the run for decades.

Einhorn was recently the subject of a 6abc True Crime episode.



In the episode, Annie McCormick sits down with some of the people who were closely involved with the case.

That includes former Action News reporter Vernon Odom, who covered the case for decades; retired Superintendent of Upper Darby police, Mike Chitwood, who was a Philadelphia cop when he investigated the case; and Philadelphia politician Sam Katz, who sheds some light on the counter-culture movement that embraced Einhorn before the murder.
