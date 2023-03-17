Students celebrate Irish Giving Day at Camden Catholic High School

Friday was the school's 9th annual "Irish Giving Day," celebrated with an all-school assembly.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- From the shamrocks on the lawn to the leprechauns in the parking lot, it is clear that Camden Catholic High School in Cherry Hill, New Jersey is indeed the "Home of the Irish."

"We are the home of the Irish, and today is St Patrick's Day," said junior Christian Sawn.

"We bleed green here," said junior Gianna Giegerich.

Friday was the school's 9th annual "Irish Giving Day," celebrated with an all-school assembly.

Starting in 2015, the school designated the holiday for the big annual fundraising push.

"We chose Saint Patrick's Day because we are the school of the 'Fighting Irish', from a long time back when the Holy Cross brothers left to go to Notre Dame," said Mary Whipkey, president of Camden Catholic.

The effort has grown each year. This year, the goal is to raise $300,000 in 24 hours.

T-shirt and sweatshirt sales help, and of course the generosity of alumni.

"It helps with our athletics, academics, and arts programs. It helps with scholarships and tuition assistance, and overall facility improvement: it just benefits the student body as a whole," said Sawn.

The students here see how the alumni get involved, and they plan to stay involved long after they graduate.

"As my parents have always taught me if somebody helps you, one day you have to pass on that kind gesture," said Giegerich.

As the grand finale, Father Robbins grabbed the mic and led a surprise Beatles performance with an all-faculty band.

He called in the "Irish Invasion," and they brought the house down.

The kids waved their cell phone lights, as the band belted out "Come Together" and "Hey Jude."