Allentown denies funding for Phillies minor league team's stadium upgrades

The improvements must be made to keep Coca-Cola Park, home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, from shutting down.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The fate of the Phillies minor league ballpark, and the future of the team, is in limbo.

Major League Baseball says improvements must be made to keep the facility open.

The IronPigs are the Triple-A affiliates of the Phillies and are required to complete around $9.5 million in upgrades to their stadium.

The city of Allentown was requested to contribute $1.5 million towards the renovation.

However, the council voted not to contribute a single dollar, saying the MLB should foot the bill instead so the city can focus its funding on other needs.

Councilwoman Candida Affa, who was among those who voted to deny the funding, said she couldn't justify spending the money on the team when the city has other needs.

"When it comes to our community, we need to take care of ourselves," Affa said. "We need infrastructure. We need homeless shelters. We need police officers. I think this money should be spent on us."

"This is owned by Major League Baseball, one of the richest organizations in the world," she continued, "and you come hat in hand, asking us for $1 million?"

The vote wasn't unanimous. Councilman Joshua Siegel said the city could be facing a future where the Phillies are the champs while their farm team leaves Allentown.

"We're going to be looking back in a year and a half from now and the IronPigs will be closing up shop as the Phillies win a World Series, we are going to be the council and the administration that lost the IronPigs, and that's going to be our legacy," Siegel said.

Without the improvements, the team may not be able to play at Coca-Cola stadium, but could still go elsewhere for the funding.

Kurt Landes, president and general manager of the Lehigh IronPigs, made a final plea before council for funding.

"You know this is a project that benefits kids," Landes said. "We work time and time again to do things that benefit the city of Allentown, so regardless that it's a county-owned facility, the IronPigs spend millions of dollars to support Allentown nonprofit organizations. It's a family-friendly, affordable location."

The improvements required by the MLB include a new entrance behind center field to alleviate pedestrian usage on IronPigs Way, an upgraded air purification system, improved players' clubhouse facilities to accommodate up to 55 to 60 players, and accommodations for female coaches and female personnel.