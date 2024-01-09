Portion of Kelly Drive closed in Philadelphia after flooding due to winter rainstorm

Philadelphia officials say Kelly Drive between Falls Bridge and Ferry Drive will likely remain closed overnight into Thursday due to flooding.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Schuylkill River was receding Wednesday evening, but officials said it will be some time before a portion of Kelly Drive can reopen.

Officials say Kelly Drive between Falls Bridge and Hunting Park Ave. remains closed after flooding following the winter rainstorm earlier this week.

Drivers are being urged to take caution and plan an alternate route.

"Flooding, even though it might look safe, it is not safe," said Lt. Andrew Napoli of the Philadelphia Police Marine Unit. "If you see flooding, don't go through it."

Storm causes flooding along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia; drivers urged to stay alert

The river crested over 12 feet, nearing moderate flood stage.

Ponding was also an issue on Columbus Boulevard -- one of the flooding hot spots being monitored by Philadelphia police. The water receded by Wednesday evening and all lanes were able to reopen.

Until about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, sanitation trucks blocked Lincoln Drive to traffic after the Wissahickon Creek crested.

The drive was closed between Gypsy Lane and Wissahickon Drive after sludge covered the windy and tight roadway.

Quan Thompson drives a tow truck and had to pull a friend's car to safety Tuesday night.

"Just take the extra five to 10 minutes. Turn around don't damage your car, then you'll be out of a car," he said.

