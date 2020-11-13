Celebrity trainer's online workouts help people connect and share during pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Good Luck. God Bless.That has become the signature line from Broadway star and celebrity trainer Issac Calpito when he started streaming his killer workouts on Instagram for free last spring.For his hundreds of thousands of fans, it was a way to make the stay at home orders a little less isolating.Every day at 11 am he has a live workout where everyone from Kelly Ripa to Lisa Rinna to Brooke Shields are toning, dancing and, yes, having a splash.But something much more significant was born from the Torch'd workouts: a major fundraising effort for children in need."I've learned that there is goodness in the world, that people are hungry for connection, that people are wanting to help. It's evident in that we raised over $1,027,000 for No Kid Hungry. That is because of everybody who shows up, every dollar, every live stream, every live comment - it creates this beautiful energy," he said."Meeting people around the world and meeting people who have been personally experiencing the devastating effects of this pandemic, whether its losing jobs or losing family members, and having a group of people who haven't met physically, but having a group of people around the world rallying around and the comments like 'we're here for you, sending you love.' It's cool," he continued.Issac said he really believes it is important to have this workout and this sense of community accessible for everyone.For more, visit