police officer killed

Myrtle Beach police officer shot, killed while responding to domestic call

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- A Myrtle Beach police officer was killed in the line of duty Saturday night.

Authorities said Officer Jacob Hancher was killed in an officer-involved shooting stemming from a call for service.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near the 400 block of 14th Ave South.

"He was a dedicated public servant, who upheld his oath to protect this community, and made the ultimate sacrifice," Chief of Police for the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Amy Prock, said. "He cared about the people that he served, served with, and absolutely loved Myrtle Beach."

According to Prock, Hancher had served as a community service officer for four years and as a police officer for just under one year.

A department spokesperson told WPDE that Hancher was the first Myrtle Beach officer killed in the line of duty since 2002.

EMBED More News Videos

Myrtle Beach police officer shot, killed while responding to domestic call

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinapolice officer killedofficer involved shootingshootingpolice officer shotofficer killed
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER KILLED
2 south Texas police officers killed, suspect dies by suicide
After nearly 2 months, Sgt. James O'Connor laid to rest
1 Houston police officer killed, 1 injured in copter crash
Fallen Del. corporal honored on anniversary of death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doctors say Trump's blood oxygen level dropped suddenly
2 Temple students fall from rooftop while taking selfies during party: Police
Portion of I-95 SB shut down following crash
Police seek hit-and-run driver who dragged man 150 feet to his death
AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds
Former MLB pitcher found dead in Grand Canyon
Man shot during home invasion in Overbrook
Show More
Man found dead following fire in Philadelphia
Trump gets experimental drug aimed at curbing severe illness
2 US presidents, 100 years apart, sickened by pandemics they played down
Coronavirus: Trump 'not yet out of the woods,' president's physician says
Matt Klentak steps down as Phillies general manager
More TOP STORIES News