QB Jalen Hurts sings Eagles fight song after advancing to Super Bowl

Fans have filled the streets of Philadelphia after the Eagles' big win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- QB Jalen Hurts celebrated his team's win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship by singing the Eagles fight song in front of a packed Lincoln Financial Field.

Hurts had one of Philadelphia's four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco's quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 on Sunday.

Hurts had a modest game by his standards after a season in which he was a finalist for MVP. He was 15-of-25 passing for 121 yards and ran for just 39. Hurts sat alone at his locker dressed all in purple and he took a few puffs of a cigar as the Eagles celebrated around him. He understood there was one more game to win.

"I never knew how far we'd go," Hurts said, "but I never said it couldn't be done."

Fans decended onto city streets after the big win -- packing Broad Street in Center City and Frankford and Cottman in Mayfair.

The Eagles, who won the Super Bowl five years ago with a different coach and quarterback, will try to do it again behind the formidable duo of Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni. Philadelphia will play either the Cincinnati Bengals or former Eagles coach Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs.