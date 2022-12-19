Jalen Hurts nursing shoulder sprain, uncertain to play against Cowboys Saturday: Sources

Hurts has had a breakout season while leading the Eagles to the NFL's best record at 13-1.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts may not play in the upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sources confirm to Action News' Jamie Apody that Hurts is nursing a shoulder sprain he suffered during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

No decision has been made on Saturday's game, but sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter that Hurts is "uncertain to play."

The Birds (13-1) have already clinched a playoff berth. A win against the Cowboys would lock up the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Hurts has had a breakout season while leading the Eagles to the NFL's best record at 13-1. He has accounted for 35 total touchdowns (22 passing, 13 rushing), passed for 3,472 yards and rushed for 747 yards in 14 games. He has had just five passes intercepted and is completing 67.3% of his pass attempts.

