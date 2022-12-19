WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Jalen Hurts nursing shoulder sprain, uncertain to play against Cowboys Saturday: Sources

Hurts has had a breakout season while leading the Eagles to the NFL's best record at 13-1.

WPVI logo
Monday, December 19, 2022 9:57PM
PostGame Show breaks down Eagles' win over the Bears
EMBED <>More Videos

Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, Devan Kaney and Mike Missanelli break down the Eagles' win over the Bears.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts may not play in the upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sources confirm to Action News' Jamie Apody that Hurts is nursing a shoulder sprain he suffered during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

No decision has been made on Saturday's game, but sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter that Hurts is "uncertain to play."

SEE ALSO: Road to the Super Bowl goes through Philadelphia if Eagles beat Cowboys to grab No. 1 seed

The Birds (13-1) have already clinched a playoff berth. A win against the Cowboys would lock up the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Hurts has had a breakout season while leading the Eagles to the NFL's best record at 13-1. He has accounted for 35 total touchdowns (22 passing, 13 rushing), passed for 3,472 yards and rushed for 747 yards in 14 games. He has had just five passes intercepted and is completing 67.3% of his pass attempts.

-- ESPN contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW