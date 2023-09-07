Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts talks to GMA about making a difference off the field

PHILADELPHIA -- Jalen Hurts is one of the most talked-about players in the NFL right now after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance last season and signing a massive contract in the off-season.

With the new season set to get underway, Hurts talked to GMA3 co-anchor DeMarco Morgan about the work he's doing off the field to give back to the community.

The 25-year-old was recently at the Northeast High School in Philly to support a cause dear to his heart: teaming up with the Eagles FLY:FWD to distribute gear engineered specifically for young girls and women.

"We're here to lift you guys up as we climb forward," Hurts said.

DeMarco Morgan: Tell us why it's important for you to do what you're doing today.

Jalen Hurts: Focusing on equaling out that playing field and giving the young women in this world the same opportunities that young men have in the city - and knowing that with just that small amount of support and encouragement, that could give you the drastic boost in confidence that you need to chase whatever you want to chase.

Morgan: You have an all-women management team. Why was it important for you to put women at the forefront?

Hurts: I wanted to find the best agent for me. I want to find the best communications person for me and the best marketing representative for me, best assistant, all of those things.

Morgan: But it's a male-dominated industry. Where does it come from?

Hurts: My mom, my dad, my grandmother, and everybody who I've been fortunate to be around and grew up around. And so I think the women that represent me, I thought they were the best.

Morgan: A lot of eyes are on you for this next season. What can we expect?

Hurts: I don't know what to expect! Every team in the whole entire league has the same goal. But it takes a certain type of diligence, it takes a certain type of preparation and togetherness and connection to accomplish those things. So I'm taking it day by day.

Morgan: And I do have one last question: Your fashion is always on point. No glam team. This is all Jalen.

Hurts: I get a little help. I always say if I have a fresh ball fade it don't really matter what I have on here!