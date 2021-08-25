Suspect arrested after shots fired outside Wynnewood Lanes Bowling Alley in Haverford Twp.

HAVERFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested for firing several shots outside a bowling alley in Haverford Township, Pa. in an incident that apparently stemmed from a custody dispute.Jamil Wynder, 28, was taken into custody on Tuesday and is being held on $750,000 cash bail.He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and other crimes.The shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, August 13 outside of the Wynnewood Lanes Bowling Alley.Authorities say Wynder fired four to six shots during an argument with a 24-year-old woman over custody of their 8-year-old daughter.Police say that woman suffered a superficial wound to her chest but refused medical treatment.Officials say the child was never on the scene during the altercation.