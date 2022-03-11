Boyds Department store in Philadelphia donates suit to local teen heading to West Point

Style & Fashion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia department store is stepping in to help a teen in need get ready for a college event and for Jamir Reyes, this is the first suit he's ever owned.

Action News first introduced you to Jamir in February, 2022. The Senior from Imhotep Charter High School beat all the odds when he was accepted to play football at West Point Military Academy.

After our story aired, he was invited to the annual West Point Founders Day event at the Union League before he heads to school this summer. However, Jamir says he has never owned a suit, let alone could he afford one.

Boyds Department store in Center City also saw our story and immediately stepped in to donate a free suit to Jamir.

"When we met Jamir and found out he needed a suit to wear to his big event for his college commitment, we had to make sure he looked his best so we had to hook him up," said Andrew Gushner from Boyds Department Store.

Boyds works closely with the nonprofit Focused Athletics, the group that helped Jamir get his SAT test scores up.

The local Founders Day Ball is March 12th.
