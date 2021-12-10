Arrest made in killing after botched gun deal in Fountain Hill, Pennsylvania

homicide

After the victim ran off with the gun, the suspect allegedly told police he pulled out another gun and fired.
FOUNTAIN HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Lehigh County man is charged with homicide after a gun deal gone wrong.

Authorities say 23-year-old Jarred Hein shot and killed 20-year-old Travorious Gudger on Thursday night in the parking lot of a Wawa in Fountain Hill, Pa.

Police say Hein was selling Gudger a handgun.

The two agreed to meet at the Wawa so he could see it.

Hein told police the victim ran away with the weapon, so he pulled another gun from his holster and shot at him several times.

Hein is now in the Lehigh County jail and is being held without bail.
