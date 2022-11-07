Underdogs! Jason Kelce launches clothing line that gives back to Philly

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is giving back to the city through his new clothing line "Underdogs Apparel."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is giving back to the city through a new clothing line.

He launched an apparel company in October called "Underdog Apparel," bearing the likeness of the dog mask the team wore during their 2018 Super Bowl run.

The launch event was held Sunday at Bok Bar on Mifflin Street.

Sales of clothing and accessories benefit Kelce's non-profit The Be Philly Foundation, which supports local organizations improving academic and economic outcomes for Philadelphia youth.

"This fall, Underdog Apparel will soft launch a limited collection of apparel items that I hope will inspire you, motivate you, or at least make you smile. Items that I hope you wear with pride. Items that I hope will make a difference," Kelce wrote on the UnderdogPHL website.

Underdog Apparel offers two different collections.

The Classic Collection offers shirts with the iconic German shepherd.

The Hungry Dog Collection features T-shirts of different Eagles players - A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts and Brandon Graham - and another shirt that says "Hungry Dogs Run Faster," with original artwork by Philadelphia artist Bruno Guerreiro.

"Underdog is a mentality. Underdog embodies the true Philadelphia spirit. Beat up but never beaten, disadvantaged but never defeated. Counted out, written off, but always believing we have the chance to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat," Kelce wrote.

"You can't be an underdog if you believe the haters, and more importantly you can't be an underdog without valuing yourself. This city owns this spirit. This city thrives on its haters. This city knows its worth. Which is why we are all Underdogs."