Philadelphia Eagles fans react to Jason Kelce announcing his retirement from the NFL

PHILADELPHIA -- One of the most beloved Philadelphia Eagles in franchise history is calling it a career.

After discussing the possibility of retirement for years, Jason Kelce is hanging up his cleats for good this time, announcing the move in a tearful Monday afternoon news conference.

Fans gathered outside the Novacare Complex to cheer him on.

"He means a lot to this city. He's been here his entire career and wears his heart on his sleeve. He's one of those regular guys, see him out in Havertown all the time. It's a rough one," said Steve Profitt of Havertown.

Through tears Kelce thanked his brother Travis, who was seated in the front row, his parents, wife, coaches, teammates and everyone who made him better.

"He was so sincere. I think that's why so many Philadelphia fans really love him. Just because he's like one of us. He don't hide his emotions, he says it like it is. We love him," said Kim Davies, of Yardley.

Kelce also thanked the city and the fans for that love, and the fun he's had playing for the Eagles.

One fan even brought a full keg of Miller Lite and waited outside hoping he would stop.

He's one of the most beloved athletes in Philadelphia history. We look back at what Jason Kelce means to the Eagles and the city.

"It's just fitting, you know. The past couple of years he's been doing a keg to announce he's coming back for a year, why not a keg to retire?" said William Helms, of West Deptford.

In addition to fans, Philadelphia sports teams also wished Kelce a happy retirement.

The Phillies -- along with the Phanatic -- congratulated Jason on a storied career.

"Cheers to one heck of a career. Thank you for everything you've done for Philly, Jason Kelce. Best of luck in retirement!"

The Sixers were also quick to congratulate the beloved center.

"Congratulations on a legendary career Jason Kelce."

The Flyers called Kelce "a true Philadelphian."

"A true Philadelphian. Congrats on your retirement and a Hall of Fame career, Jason Kelce."

The Philadelphia Union also shared a photo of Jason beating the iconic drum before the match.

"A Philly and NFL legend forever. Enjoy your retirement, Jason Kelce!"

The Philadelphia Eagles went on to share some of Kelce's stats: 13 seasons as an Eagle, Super Bowl LII Champion, 6 First-team All-Pro, 7 Pro Bowler, most consecutive starts in Franchise History (156), most regular-season games played by an offensive lineman in Franchise History (193), greatest Super Bowl parade speech of all time.

The Cincinnati Bearcats also congratulated the alum on his career!

"Not bad for a walk-on. Congratulations on a legendary career, Jason Kelce."

The team ended the message with a goat emoji.