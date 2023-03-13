Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce says he'll be back with the Birds next season

"Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me," Kelce wrote on social media.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce says he'll be spending another season with the Birds.

He took to social media on Monday to make the big announcement.

Kelce writes:

"I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season.

After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year.

Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain't [ expletive ] done yet!"

Kelce, 35, has mulled retirement during each of the past several offseasons, deciding each time that he wanted to continue playing.

He's played 12 seasons -- all with the Eagles.

