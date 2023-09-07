Dictionary.com adds Philadelphia-centric word 'jawn' to its website

Jawn is a noun, an informal one, and it is "chiefly Philadelphia," according to Dictionary.com.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A noun used frequently by Philadelphians (and arguably only used by Philadelphians) has finally made it to Dictionary.com.

The word "jawn" is now on the website.

Jawn is a noun, an informal one, and it is "chiefly Philadelphia," according to Dictionary.com.

The definition is listed as, "Something or someone for which the speaker does not know or does not need a specific name."

An example: "Put some onions on those jawns or they'll be bland."

Another one on the site is: "It's gonna be crazy at that jawn tonight."

In an interview with the Inquirer, Dictionary.com's head of lexicography said the website, "finally reached the point where including it in the dictionary was unavoidable."

"It was sitting two years in our database, waiting, having been heard on TV and in movies, books, songs, and blog posts," officials continued. "It became overwhelming, and we finally had to include it."

If you're still unsure of what a jawn is, the answer is simple: it's anything and everything!

A jawn is a person, place, or thing. Jawn can be a noun or sometimes an action verb, for example, "do the jawn."

Many Philadelphia residents say it's about time this has been made official.

"The jawn should have been in that jawn from the giddy-up," wrote one user on X.