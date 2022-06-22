Judge dismisses 3rd degree murder charges for woman accused of killing 2 troopers, pedestrian

Janaya Webb is accused of killing Troopers Martin Mack III, Branden Sisca and a pedestrian identified as Reyes Rivera Oliveras.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia judge has dismissed third-degree murder charges against the woman accused of killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian in a crash earlier this year.

Janaya Webb, 21, of Eagleville, appeared before a judge Wednesday for a preliminary hearing in the March 21 crash.

She is still facing charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI and other related offenses.

Authorities say Webb was driving on I-95 southbound in the area of milepost 18 near the Stadium Complex just north of Broad Street when she struck and killed 33-year-old Martin F. Mack III and 29-year-old Branden T. Sisca.

"Right now she's devastated," said the woman's attorney Michael Walker. "She's extremely saddened. She is not a violent criminal."



The troopers were helping a pedestrian, identified as 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras, get into the back of their cruiser when the crash happened. Oliveras also died in the crash.

Nine witnesses testified during Wednesday's preliminary hearing.

Police said Webb's blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was twice the legal limit. A doctor who testified said Webb had marijuana and alcohol in her system.

Webb's bail was set at $600,000. She had been held without bail since her arrest.

Trooper Mack had been on the force since November 2014. Trooper Sisca had been on the force since February 2021.



