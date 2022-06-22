Judge dismisses 3rd degree murder charges for woman accused of killing 2 troopers, pedestrian

Janaya Webb, 21, of Eagleville, appeared before a judge Wednesday for a preliminary hearing in the March 21 crash.
She is still facing charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI and other related offenses.
Authorities say Webb was driving on I-95 southbound in the area of milepost 18 near the Stadium Complex just north of Broad Street when she struck and killed 33-year-old Martin F. Mack III and 29-year-old Branden T. Sisca.
The troopers were helping a pedestrian, identified as 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras, get into the back of their cruiser when the crash happened. Oliveras also died in the crash.
Nine witnesses testified during Wednesday's preliminary hearing.
Police said Webb's blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was twice the legal limit. A doctor who testified said Webb had marijuana and alcohol in her system.
Webb's bail was set at $600,000. She had been held without bail since her arrest.
