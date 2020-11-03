South Jersey voters choosing between Van Drew, Kennedy for 2nd District seat

Polling places in NJ look different from your typical election today. Most people are filling out their provisional ballots at a table. This is Upper Twp, Cape May County. @6abc pic.twitter.com/IRfonbMbna — Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) November 3, 2020

UPPER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Voters in South Jersey are deciding between incumbent Rep. Jeff Van Drew and Democrat Amy Kennedy in the race for the 2nd District House seat.This is perhaps the most closely watched race in the state.Van Drew gained national attention when he abandoned the Democratic Party in December and became a Republican, saying he couldn't support impeachment of the president.He pledged his "undying support" to Trump during an Oval Office meeting and in January hosted the president in Wildwood for a rally.That was before the COVID-19 outbreak. Since then, Van Drew has been locked in a tight race against Kennedy, a former public school teacher.She's also the spouse of former Democratic Rep. Patrick Kennedy, son of the late Sen. Ted Kennedy.On Tuesday, at Upper Township's polling place, we found people casting their votes or dropping off their mail-in ballots. We even found opposing votes from the same household."I just don't trust the Democrats. I don't at all," said Donna Craig."We live in the same house and I voted for Biden," added Linda Moore.They also had opposing votes for Van Drew and Kennedy. The second district is known for its political surprises."It has gone for Republican and Democrat US senators...so, it's a true swing district," said John Froonjian the director of William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.A poll released last week by Stockton shows the race in a dead heat.Some voters are not willing to risk change."I just think things in the township are fine. So rather than being unsure of how things will go in the future, things are ok," said Amanda McLaughlin.Amy Kennedy announced Monday that she had been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, so she is quarantining now. She is expected to make an announcement later tonight.