Jenkintown Police Department facing possible closure as residents look for budget changes

A public management consultant wrote a 71-page report, analyzing expenses at the department and changes needed going forward.

A public management consultant wrote a 71-page report, analyzing expenses at the department and changes needed going forward.

A public management consultant wrote a 71-page report, analyzing expenses at the department and changes needed going forward.

A public management consultant wrote a 71-page report, analyzing expenses at the department and changes needed going forward.

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Residents of Jenkintown in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, are discussing a big issue amid the possible closing of their police department.

Half of the small borough's budget pays for the 10-member police force.

Jenkintown officials say, couple that with the higher taxes putting a burden on residents, and it leads to an unavoidable conclusion: something needs to change.

Ideas range from dissolving the department to outsourcing for coverage.

A public management consultant wrote a 71-page report, analyzing expenses at the department and changes needed going forward.

The next community meeting on this is set for Monday, at 7 p.m. in the Jenkintown High School auditorium.