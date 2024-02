Jennifer Lopez to bring her 'This is Me Now' tour to Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center

J.Lo will make her way to Philadelphia On August 13, with a show at the Wells Fargo Center.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jennifer Lopez is hitting the road this summer. The singer will be going on her "This is Me...Now" tour, which kicks off in June in Orlando, Florida.

Presale tickets for the tour go on sale Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., with general sales starting on February 23.

This marks her first tour in five years.

For more information on snagging your ticket, visit the Wells Fargo Center website.