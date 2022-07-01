jersey shore

West Wildwood, New Jersey property owner offers "pay what you can" rental deal

By
WEST WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey man is looking to make renting at the shore this season a little easier as families try to navigate around inflation and soaring gas prices.

The West Wildwood rental property is offering families a "pay what you can" deal. Of course, reasonable offers are considered.

"I'm not really looking to make a killing on the place. I'm just putting it out there," said Jim Schickling.

He is a disabled U.S. Navy veteran who wants to make summer a little more manageable for families.

His property at 650 West Glenwood Avenue in West Wildwood is offering a never before heard of promotion for the 3 bed, 2 bath house.

He says a property his size usually rents for about $300 a night, and most of those interested can no longer afford a full week.

"A lot of people are just falling short to 50 - 100 a night. So that's how this came about, with you telling us what you can pay and we'll work with you," he said.

They review every offer, and prices fluctuate case by case - including dates and the number of guests.

Schickling says they still have some weeks available this summer.

For more information visit TheWestSideRental.com.
