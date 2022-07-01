WEST WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey man is looking to make renting at the shore this season a little easier as families try to navigate around inflation and soaring gas prices.
The West Wildwood rental property is offering families a "pay what you can" deal. Of course, reasonable offers are considered.
"I'm not really looking to make a killing on the place. I'm just putting it out there," said Jim Schickling.
He is a disabled U.S. Navy veteran who wants to make summer a little more manageable for families.
His property at 650 West Glenwood Avenue in West Wildwood is offering a never before heard of promotion for the 3 bed, 2 bath house.
He says a property his size usually rents for about $300 a night, and most of those interested can no longer afford a full week.
"A lot of people are just falling short to 50 - 100 a night. So that's how this came about, with you telling us what you can pay and we'll work with you," he said.
They review every offer, and prices fluctuate case by case - including dates and the number of guests.
Schickling says they still have some weeks available this summer.
For more information visit TheWestSideRental.com.
West Wildwood, New Jersey property owner offers "pay what you can" rental deal
JERSEY SHORE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News