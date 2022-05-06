Stormy weather dampens Mother's Day weekend plans at the New Jersey shore

Listen to that wind!!! 💨🌊



I see some brave fishermen out there! Unfortunately, Mother’s Day weekend isn’t going to have the best weather.. but that’s not stopping people from heading down to the Jersey Shore. @6abc pic.twitter.com/F6UprfURRp — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) May 6, 2022

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Hang on to your hats and pack your umbrellas, it's going to be a messy weekend at the Jersey Shore.Many families head to the beach for Mother's Day weekend, and they aren't letting the soggy weather ruin their weekend plans."I was just admiring the ocean," said Lucy Lassiter of Fern Rock. "It's not bad, just put a little something on and come out."Sadly, sunny blue skies where nowhere in sight heading into Mother's Day weekend at the shore.While Friday is the start of it, coastal flooding is expected at some shore points, along with heavy rain and strong winds.The Mayor of Sea Isle City says they're telling residents and renters to secure furniture, avoid parking on roads that flood, and to keep an eye on your neighbors."Don't drive if there's some flooded areas, don't drive through it - that's the worst thing you can do.. stay in the water will go down and everything will be ok," said MayorLen Desiderio.Although it's not ideal beach weather, some were brave to still make a splash in the ocean."Unfortunately, no one else joined me. I was in for about 20 minutes but, yeah I had the best time," said Sal Rizziri of Moorestown.Heading to the shore is a tradition for many families to celebrate Mother's Day."We got an AirBnB, it's really nice. Everything is perfect except for the weather for Mother's Day," said Magdalena Morkis, who's visiting from Long Island.Rain or shine, people are happy to be at the Jersey Shore."It's an annual event for us! We have good food, good family and we love the beach," said Lisa Bahnsen, who's now visiting the Jersey Shore for her eighth Mother's Day in a row.Like the eager visitors, the shore towns are just as excited for summer weather.