Jewish, Iranian residents in Pennsylvania react to Iran's airstrikes on Israel

There is now concern over whether Israel will respond to Iran's strikes with strikes of their own.

BRYN MAWR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At Barrack Hebrew Academy in Bryn Mawr, leaders with the American Jewish Committee Philadelphia / Southern New Jersey chapter helped Catholic and Jewish students better understand each other.

They did so as part of the "Friends in Faith" program on Monday amid the Israel-Hamas War and air strikes on Israel by Iran.

"It was very scary last night, but what gives us hope is the coalition partners that rallied to support Israel," said Marcia Bronstein, who serves as regional director for the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

"They were saying in advance that this was going to happen," said AJC Board and Executive Committee Member Ronit Treatman.

Treatman's two adult daughters live in Israel. Both were in a safe room during the Iranian strikes, which were largely unsuccessful, but that doesn't erase the worry.

"When we were talking on FaceTime I could hear the sirens," said Treatman. "I'm very proud of them because they remained calm, as did most people in Israel."

Maryam Vafa also worries for her family in Iran.

"They're all very scared," she said.

Vafa tries to raise awareness as president of Philly Iranians.

"There's always so much negative press about Iran. But the people of Iran are different from the government," she said.

It's why she is also saddened by the air strikes.

"The people of Iran are a peace-loving people," Vafa said. "They don't want war."

Peace, though, is hard to come by in the region right now.

One example of the unrest happened Monday morning along Market Street and Schuylkill Avenue after protesters blocked the intersection.

Now, there's concern over whether Israel will respond to Iran's strikes with strikes of their own.

"We stand with Israel. Israel is defending itself and defending people within its borders," said Richard Berkman, who works with the American Jewish Committee.

"Two wrongs don't make it right," said Vafa, who is in opposition to more strikes. "All we want is peace."

Both sides are now bracing for what's next.