First lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Philadelphia on July 4

PHILADELPHIA -- First lady Dr. Jill Biden will make a stop in Philadelphia this July 4.

Mayor Jim Kenney announced Friday that the first lady will join the annual Celebration of Freedom Ceremony on Independence Square, located on the south side of Independence Hall.

The free event begins at 10:30 a.m. and is open to the public. The celebration will feature performances by The Philly POPS and new soulful R&B artist Saleka.

Dr. Jill Biden was born in Hammonton, New Jersey, and grew up in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

She is an avid Philadelphia sports fan and self-proclaimed "Philly girl."

