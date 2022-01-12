A look back at Jim Gardner on Action News at 11

Anchor Jim Gardner is stepping away from the 11 o'clock newscast, where he has served the viewers for four decades.
It is the first step in his plan to fully retire at the end of this year after a career that has covered so many big stories in the Delaware Valley.
"Nobody is more grateful than I for the special, no, unique relationship between Action News and you, our viewers. In a sense, we made a bargain long ago -- we give you our respect and commitment to honest and fair reporting, and you give us your trust. And I can't help but feel that that happens here in a way that is more authentic, and even more intimate than anywhere else," said Jim during his final sign off Tuesday night.
6abc/WPVI-TV Philadelphia President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica and Vice President of News Tom Davis have named Rick Williams as Jim's replacement for the 11 p.m. newscast.
"I'm delighted that Rick Williams will anchor Action News at 11 p.m. following Jim Gardner," said Prazenica. "Rick is uniquely qualified by his 30+ years of experience in anchoring Action News in the morning, noon and evening.His knowledge of our region and deep roots in our community make him the perfect choice."
Jim has held the long-tenured position of anchor of Action News at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. since May 11, 1977, after joining WPVI as a reporter and anchor during the Noon newscast on June 1, 1976.
You can still find Jim anchoring our 6 p.m. newscast until his retirement at the end of the year.