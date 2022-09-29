'Jim Gardner Way': City Council introduces resolution to honor Action News anchor

A resolution introduced Thursday would rename the stretch of Monument Road-- outside Action News studios-- to "Jim Gardner Way."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council is considering a special honor for our Action News colleague Jim Gardner.

A resolution introduced Thursday would rename the stretch of Monument Road-- outside our studios-- to "Jim Gardner Way."

It was introduced by Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. to commemorate the impact Jim has had on our city in his four decades on the air.

Jim plans to sign off from the Action News anchor desk at the end of 2022.

SEE ALSO: Jim Gardner throws first pitch, delivers play-by-play at Phillies game