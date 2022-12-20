Action News viewers celebrate Jim Gardner

Jim has been part of their lives for 46 years, now his viewers are saying "thanks" and "congratulations."

Philadelphia (WPVI) -- For 46 years, Jim Gardner has been part of the lives of countless viewer across the Delaware Valley. They have turned to him in good times and bad, in crisis, in times of uncertainty, and they have trusted him to deliver the news and information they need.

Now those viewers have a message to deliver to Jim: A message of thanks.

How do you show your appreciation to the man who has been a part of the fabric of your life for almost 50 years? These folks do it as only Philadelphians can.