Marine One veteran continues a life of service in Abington Fire Company

Joe Hoffman is a veteran who served with Marine One protecting President George W. Bush. Now, he volunteers at Abington Fire Company continuing his calling to service.

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This veteran started serving his country at a young age; and, continues his calling to service now as a firefighter.

Joe Hoffman served with Marine One protecting President George W. Bush during the span of 2004 to 2008.

After his time in the military, he intended to live a quiet life with his family; but, he felt the calling once. more to continue serving in his local fire company.

"I think it's just as rewarding for you as it is for the people you're helping," said Joe Hoffman.

At the fire company, he works with a family of service members: the O'Briens.

"He's a great person and I thank him for his service, he's my best friend," said Richard O'Brien.

Richard O'Brien's son has joined the Marines; and, Joe was happy to lend him some advice.

"Joe was really excited for me, knowing that I was going to become a marine. He would tell me stories all the time," said Marine Richard O'Brien Jr.

Hoffman also has been an inspiration to his young daughter, Alyssa, who helps him inspect the trucks.

"I've always kind of wanted to join the fire department. I kind of got that idea from my dad, one day I could be doing that with him," said 11-year-old Alyssa Hoffman.

Joe Hoffman intends to continue living a life of service to help his community in Abington Fire Company.

"In everything I do, I think of leaving whatever I'm doing better than when I got there. As long as when I came in and I leave it better, I'm happy," said Hoffman.

