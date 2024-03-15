Man accused of trafficking local girl, FBI believes there could be more victims

Man accused of trafficking local girl, FBI believes there could be more victims

Man accused of trafficking local girl, FBI believes there could be more victims

Man accused of trafficking local girl, FBI believes there could be more victims

Man accused of trafficking local girl, FBI believes there could be more victims

MONTGOMERY Co., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Department of Justice outlined a disturbing case of child exploitation and rape that took place in King of Prussia, West Conshohocken and other areas.

John Douglas Burch, 54, of Santa Monica, California faces charges connected to the case. The FBI believes more victims could be out there.

John Douglas Burch

In 2014, the FBI said Burch met a local girl who was 13 or 14 years old via the online chat forum 'Omegle'. This is where he "groomed her to become his sex slave," according to court documents.

He "eventually directed her to the King of Prussia Mall in Montgomery County where she would meet men and engage in sex acts under Burch's instructions," investigators said.

According to documents, he would instruct her to sit on a bench and wait for his clients - which included about a dozen men over three years.

They also say he traveled to Montgomery County at least twice and raped the girl at a hotel in West Conshohocken.

Burch was active on many different social media sites under a slew of names:

Snapchat: Just 9x6.5a (Display Name), Mr. Bigc0ck (Account Name)

KIK: Mstr_Trainer

Discord: @TheBurch9567

Telegram: Burch

Instagram: "@food_is_not_enemy"; "@notyourfitguru2"; "@not_your_fit_guru_original"; "@backup_notryourfitguru

Facebook: Notyourfitguru

He posed as a fitness professional and, according to investigators, used messaging apps to solicit his victims.

He would allegedly make them "listen to explicit and sexually-charged audio recordings, watch violent pornography, create pornographic images and videos and transmit the content to him over the internet."

The FBI is worried there could be many victims out there, saying he would brag about doing this to others.

They believe his victims are in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, California and elsewhere.

If you have information, contact federal investigators through this page at FBI.gov.