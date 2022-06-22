murder

Philippine officials meet with Philly mayor, police leaders to discuss lawyer's murder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and members of the Philadelphia Police Department met with the Consulate General of the Republic of the Philippines Tuesday to discuss the murder of attorney John Laylo.

Laylo was visiting the city with his mother when a gunman opened fire while they were in an Uber headed to the airport.

It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday near 38th and Spruce streets.

Police say the gunman, who investigators believe was in a black vehicle, came up from behind and fired several rounds into the car. The gunman then pulled up on the driver's side of the car and fired additional gunshots.

SEE ALSO: Mother wants answers after Filipino lawyer killed in Philadelphia: 'It's so painful losing a child'
Officials say John Albert Laylo, 35, and his mother, Leah Laylo, were in an Uber in Philadelphia when the gunfire erupted.



John was shot in the head and died from his injuries Sunday. His mother was injured by glass fragments.

"It's heartbreaking. It's very disturbing. This is the first time that we have a Filipino who is visiting the United States who would end up getting killed in the United States. So this doesn't happen every day," said Philippine Consul General Elmer Cato.

Sources tell Action News that investigators are reviewing video that may prove the shooter targeted the wrong car. Police sources also say the shooter may have been in a black Cadillac.

Mayor Kenney says they are working to return Laylo's remains to the Philippines as police continue to search for the gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
