Johnson Victrola Museum in Delaware explores the history of music

By Tom Kretschmer
Tuesday, February 6, 2024 11:27PM
DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- A museum in Delaware celebrates the contributions of a local man responsible for bringing music into the homes of millions at the turn of the 20th century.

The Victrola allowed people to listen to photographs - or recordings - for the first time.

The Johnson Victrola Museum in Dover, Kent County explores the impact of that amazing invention.

On this edition of One Tank Trip, Action News Photojournalist Tom Kretschmer explores the history of music and its evolution to now.

