School resource officer arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting student in Montgomery County

Jordan Jones, who is a full-time officer with Abington police, has been placed on administrative leave.

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A school resource officer in Montgomery County was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

Jordan Jones, 29, from Horsham, Pennsylvania is charged with felony institutional sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors.

Police say they received a tip on Monday concerning sexual assault by a resource officer at Abington High School.

School officials told Abington police that a 17-year-old student disclosed to a counselor that she was having a sexual relationship with Jones.

The student stated the relationship began in November 2023.

Officers say Jones and the student met multiple times and engaged in sexual activity at Jones' home.

The suspect, who is a full-time officer with Abington police, has been placed on administrative leave with intent to dismiss, authorities say.

The chief of the Abington Township Police Department issued the following statement in part regarding this incident:

"As your Chief, I cannot find the words to accurately convey the pain that this betrayal of trust has caused so many, not the least of which is our victim in this case. These allegations and the subsequent arrest of Jordan Jones are profoundly disturbing. Jones's behavior has brought immeasurable discredit to our organization and our profession, especially since he was in a position of authority and was entrusted to protect our students. Jones's actions do not reflect the great work that the men and women in the Abington Township Police Department do every day. Each Abington officer understands how this incident impacts our profession. The Department remains committed to the strong partnership that we have enjoyed for decades with the Abington School District, and we will do everything in our power to regain the trust of the school community."

Jones' bail has been set at $50,000, and he is prohibited from having contact with the victim or her family. He is also banned from returning to the school and cannot have unsupervised contact with minors.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the police.