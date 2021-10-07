King of Prussia man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults

King of Prussia resident Jordan Martins stands accused of several incidents going back to 2017.
The criminal complaint and affidavit are lengthy. There are more than 50 charges including violent sex assaults, child pornography, stalking and sextortion.
According to an affidavit, Upper Merion Township police began investigating Martins in October of 2020 only to find more cases linked to him in additional townships dating back to 2017.
His main mode of contact with the young girls was through mutual acquaintances and the social media app Snapchat.
One of the rapes took place in a King of Prussia Mall bathroom back in August of 2018, according to the affidavit.
Martins "pushed the victim backward, gripped her arms and hit her multiple times about the face and head," according to the complaint. Then "Martins grabbed her by the neck," the complaint reads, forcing her to perform a sex act.
Authorities say he coerced young women to share sexual photos, sometimes in exchange for marijuana. In other cases, he would allegedly record sex acts without the victims' knowledge. In almost every case he allegedly used photos and videos of young women as blackmail.
Abby Newman, the CEO of Mission Kids Child Advocacy Center, said their organization has seen an increase in sextortion cases in recent years.
She wants young girls to know they should not be ashamed by coming forward, and they are likely helping potential victims.
"It happens to adults as well as kids, you are not the only one that this happens to. Predators know what they're doing, they know how to manipulate you. They are then using your goodwill, your morals, against you. Don't allow them to do that," said Newman.
"You need to come forward to the police. The police are there to help you. There are agencies like Mission Kids that are there to help. We are here to believe you, the police are here to believe you, and it's a way to help other kid," she continued. "If something has happened to you it's likely already happened to someone else, and if not yet you're protecting someone in the future who this person is going to victimize as well."
Upper Merion Township Police and The Montgomery County District's Attorney Office had no comment.
If you feel that you know someone who has been victimized, the Mission Kids Child Advocacy Center is there to help you.
Call 484-687-2990 or head to their website: www.missionkidscac.org